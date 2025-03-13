Work is due to start on improving the former Station Road approach to Castleford Rail Station.

Work will include resurfacing the existing pavement and road, giving priority to pedestrians.

The project includes widening the pavements, giving pedestrians priority, and restricting motor vehicle access.

Parking will not be permitted and double yellow lines will be added along the access road to Reflections House.

Parking regulations will be strictly enforced to prevent motorists from blocking access or parking on pavements.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “I am very pleased to see improvement work around Castleford train station continuing.

“By transforming and improving the most popular routes between the station and the town centre we hope to encourage more people to come into Castleford and support the many great, independent retailers we have here, alongside the town’s fantastic market.”

The resurfacing work will be carried out using coloured materials rather than traditional black asphalt, to clearly show where the new restrictions apply.

Work is due to start on Monday, March 17 and complete by April 4.

The Station Road approach will be closed while work is taking place. However, this will not affect traffic using the main Station Road.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “This project includes installing better lighting and resurfacing the area between the car park and Station Road.

"We are using funding provided by the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) to carry out the work, which once complete will make this route safer and more user friendly for pedestrians and cyclists.”