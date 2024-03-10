Whether it be your mum, grandma, nanna, auntie, sister, or just that special lady in your life, you have sent some lovely messages of love and thanks to them.
1. Loving
Kelly McKinney said: "Me an my beautiful, kind, loving mum simply the best happy Mother s Day." Photo: s
2. Lots of love
Pearl Whalley said: "We would like to wish our mum, Karina, Whalley, an amazing Mother’s Day. She’s not just our mum she’s our best friend she does everything for us We love her with all our hearts love from Ella ,Maisy and Lulu." Photo: s
3. Love always
Linda Fox said: "This is my mum with me, my sister and brother. Not a good time of year for us all, as we lost our beloved step dad who we all miss... especially mum. We always try to make the most of this month for her as it's hard. Love you always mum." Photo: s
4. There to listen
Lynn Herrington said: "This is my mam, she’s always there for me to make me laugh, to lift my mood, to listen to and advise, I just love her." Photo: s