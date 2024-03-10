Mother's Day 2024.Mother's Day 2024.
More of your special messages to your fabulous mums this Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day to all you lovely mums!
By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT

Whether it be your mum, grandma, nanna, auntie, sister, or just that special lady in your life, you have sent some lovely messages of love and thanks to them.

Here are a few more!

Kelly McKinney said: "Me an my beautiful, kind, loving mum simply the best happy Mother s Day."

Kelly McKinney said: "Me an my beautiful, kind, loving mum simply the best happy Mother s Day."

Pearl Whalley said: "We would like to wish our mum, Karina, Whalley, an amazing Mother’s Day. She’s not just our mum she’s our best friend she does everything for us We love her with all our hearts love from Ella ,Maisy and Lulu."

Pearl Whalley said: "We would like to wish our mum, Karina, Whalley, an amazing Mother's Day. She's not just our mum she's our best friend she does everything for us We love her with all our hearts love from Ella ,Maisy and Lulu."

Linda Fox said: "This is my mum with me, my sister and brother. Not a good time of year for us all, as we lost our beloved step dad who we all miss... especially mum. We always try to make the most of this month for her as it's hard. Love you always mum."

Linda Fox said: "This is my mum with me, my sister and brother. Not a good time of year for us all, as we lost our beloved step dad who we all miss... especially mum. We always try to make the most of this month for her as it's hard. Love you always mum."

Lynn Herrington said: "This is my mam, she’s always there for me to make me laugh, to lift my mood, to listen to and advise, I just love her."

Lynn Herrington said: "This is my mam, she's always there for me to make me laugh, to lift my mood, to listen to and advise, I just love her."

