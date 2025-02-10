More than 150 homes to be built at former primary school site

Plans have been approved to build 151 homes on the site of a former primary school.

Wakefield Council has approved proposals to create a ‘new neighbourhood’ on land previously occupied by Throstle Farm Junior and Infant School, on Hazel Road, Knottingley, which closed in 2011.

Miller Homes and Kingswater Homes plan to build a range of one to four-bedroom properties across 4.3 hectares “which will cater for the local housing needs of single people, couples of all ages, and families.”

A design statement submitted on behalf of the developers said: “The proposal is respectful of local context while creating a new neighbourhood that will use contemporary construction methods and technologies.

Proposed lay out of new homes at the old Throstle Farm Junior and Infant School site, in Knottingley. Image: Miller Homes

“Care has been taken to ensure the proposal does not have an adverse impact on the amenity of nearby occupiers.”

According to the report, Knottingley is identified as one of the urban areas of the Wakefield district where new homes, jobs and services are required most.

Seven different house types are expected to be built including ground floor living accommodation, apartments, terraced, semi-detached, and detached housing.

Two access routes into the site are planned from Hazel Road which would create a loop road through the development.

Developers have been given planning permission to build 151 homes on the old Throstle Farm Junior and Infant School site, in Knottingley.

A public consultation on the development was carried in April last year, with an information letter being sent to 600 homes nearby.

The council received one objection to the scheme and no comments in support.

The report added: “It is considered that the proposed development would make efficient use of previously developed land and be built at a density which is appropriate to the site’s surrounding character.

“The proposal provides for a wide range of users and residents to live in a safe and secure environment.

“The design team recognise the value of space in the home and the benefits for health and wellbeing.”

A council planning officer’s report said the developers would be required to make a financial contribution of £92,000 toward biodiversity net gain.

Further sums would also be required to improve local public transport links for new residents and to upgrade public rights of way in the area.

The report said the proposals complied with local and national planning policies.

It added: “The principle of the proposed development is considered acceptable in this location.

“It is considered that the development represents sustainable development which would provide a good standard of housing environment for future occupiers.”