Miller Homes Yorkshire will bring 202 new homes under the regeneration scheme which has already delivered almost 1000 homes at City Fields, The Woods, The Gables, and The Lodge across the City Fields site.

Some 98 homes in the next phase will benefit from solar panels, with the rest benefiting from either wastewater heat recovery systems or flue gas heat recovery systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director for Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “These latest regulations bring added benefits for homeowners choosing to buy new as it positively impacts on energy bills and carbon footprints.

202 new homes are set to be built at City Fields.

“We have been proud to have been part of the City Fields community for over six years now and look forward to this next chapter.

“A range of three, four- and five-bedrooms homes will be available, and we anticipate that we will open our doors for sale during September.”

In addition to the benefits to homeowners the local community will benefit from almost £600,000 of Section 106 contributions as part of its planning agreement with Wakefield Council. £460,530 will be given towards education, £30,704 to public art and £104,979 to a local travel plan.

An artist's impression of what the new mix-use development will look like at City Fields when complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, work is underway for a £10m new mixed-use development at the site. The development, by DeVeer Estates, is located on Neil Fox Way and will be known as the City Fields District Centre.

It will consist of eight retail units including a supermarket, a children’s nursery, a management suite and 14 apartments.