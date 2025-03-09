More than 40,000 people flocked to Wakefield's Rhubarb Festival 2025

More than 40,000 people enjoyed this year’s Rhubarb Festival.

Visitors to the three-day festival were treated to demonstrations from talented chefs, fun activities for all the family and the biggest market so far, with the region’s tastiest food and drink.

The festival also saw the opening of Wakefield Exchange (WX), an exciting new events space in the heart of the city centre.

Over 22,000 people visited the new site to enjoy some rhubarb-themed activities, exhibitions and live music.

Thousands of people visited the city centre over the weekend. Photo: Andrew Benge

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “The Rhubarb Festival was once again a huge success, with over 40,000 people enjoying all the festival had to offer over the weekend.

“It was also brilliant to see so many people visiting Wakefield Exchange (WX) and getting involved in all the activities, exhibitions and music. As well as the fabulous independent food and drink vendors who have made WX their permanent home.”

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “It was fantastic as always to see the city centre buzzing with activity and visitors.

“Not only are people enjoying the Rhubarb Festival, but it also brings people to our high street and supports local businesses.

“And now that WX is open, this will create jobs, opportunities for local businesses and more leisure options for local people and visitors to enjoy.

“It will give more reasons for residents, visitors and businesses to come into our city centre.”

For anyone who missed the opening weekend at WX, visit www.wxwakefield.co.uk to see what else is coming up.