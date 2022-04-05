More than 500 jobs available as careers roadshow heads to Knottingley

More than 500 jobs are available in warehousing, logistics, driving, hospitality, manufacturing, care and other sectors, full time, part time and causal.

Anyone attending the roadshow, which will beheld at Knottingley Town Hall on Thursday, April 28 from 3pm to 7pm, should take a valid form of ID to the event such as a passport, birth certificate, or leave to remain document which will allow them to have on-the-spot interviews with employers.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “I’d encourage everyone to go along to a roadshow event.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Knottigley are invited to a Jobs and Skills Roadshow to have a look at hundreds of vacancies available at local employers and Wakefield Council.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for people across our district. We can help residents at every stage of the process, from finding the right role to making the right impression with your CV and interview.

“This roadshow is part of the council’s efforts to ensure our residents find employment and progression in their careers. It’s a great service that is helping to make a huge difference to people’s lives.”

If residents are unable to attend, they can still contact STEP-UP to speak with an advisor on 01924 303334 or [email protected]

Hosted by STEP-UP, the aim is to match up job seekers with available roles and also give them access to free career support at every step of the process.

These include CV writing, interview preparation, advice on employability skills, helping job seekers build confidence and locate training, apprenticeships and internships opportunities. STEP-UP does not charge a fee to anyone and is completely free.

Whether residents are old or young, out of work for a long or short time, facing difficulties that are preventing them taking up a job or want to acquire new skills to climb the career ladder, STEP-UP advisors are there to help.

Each month, the jobs and skills fair go to other towns in the district. The last event in Wakefield city centre saw more than 100 residents attending with some getting on the spot interviews and being hired straight away.

The next event will be held at Hemsworth Platform One on Wednesday, May 18 from 3pm to 7pm.