More than £4,000 raised for The Prince of Wales Hospice at the Pontefract 10K

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st May 2025, 09:00 BST
The Pontefract 10K was once again a fantastic event, bringing the local community together.

The chosen charity was The Prince of Wales Hospice, who were proud to have a team of 84 runners taking part, including more than 40 people from Castleford Academy Trust.

Thanks to their brilliant efforts, the hospice team together has already raised over £4,000, with donations still coming in.

The hospice would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported them – from the runners and donors to the friends and families who cheered them on.

Over £4,000 raised for The Prince of Wales Hospice at the Pontefract 10K

A special thank you also goes to the event organisers, Bald Statement Events Ltd., for putting on such a well-run and enjoyable day.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “Every year, the Pontefract 10K is a highlight for us. It’s become a real tradition and it’s fantastic to see more people getting involved to raise money for local hospice care.

"We’re truly grateful for the continued support.

