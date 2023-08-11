More than £5,000 raised for STAR Bereavement charity in memory of Jade Hart

The family and friends of Jade Hart, who died in 2018, arranged a fundraiser at Billingley Village Hall for a Wakefield charity STAR Bereavement, using the event as another opportunity to come together to mark and celebrate Jade’s life as well as raising money.

With live music, child entertainers, food and an assortment of drinks, the day was a success beyond measure.

Kirsty Walker, speaking on behalf of the organisers, said "The love for Jade was palpable and never-ending.

Family, Friends and locals gathered to raise money for Star Bereavement in memory of Jade Hart

"Julie and John Hazelgrave, Jade’s parents, took comfort from this and were delighted with the amount of money that had been raised for STAR Bereavement.

“At the planning stage, no-one envisaged £5534.62 would be raised for the charity, which supports children, young people and families who have lost someone special.

"All the hard work of Jade’s friends and family culminated in an emotional day in Billingley Village Hall, remembering Jade.”

Numerous stalls and activities were held at the event, with something for everyone there, all to raise money for Star Bereavement

Jade’s family chose STAR Bereavement charity as the beneficiary in the hope that local grief support continues to be available to others when needed.

Jade’s family also wished to raise the profile of the charity and its vital work, and the fact that the charity accepts self referrals from members of public.

Her mum, Julie, thanked everyone for their support, in particular Jade’s close friends for their unending hard work, which raised so much for the charity.

Speaking at the event, Julie noted the “tremendous goodwill and generosity of many that was at the heart of this achievement.”

She said: “"This ranged from companies, businesses and individuals who donated raffle, games and tombola prizes, to adult and children’s entertainers who provided their services for the charity event, to the excellent cake-bakers and face-painters.