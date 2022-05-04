Mother duck and her 11 ducklings bring traffic to a standstill during RSPCA rescue

The 11 babies and their mum were spotted stranded on a roundabout in Kirkgate, Wakefield, at about 2pm on Wednesday, April 25.

A member of the public saw them with their mum but they were stranded as they were unable to cross the busy road.

The RSPCA was called to the scene and inspectors Joanne Hartley and Joanne Taylor managed to round up the youngsters.

They then placed the vocal ducklings into a cardboard box and then enticed the mum to follow as they walked them to the nearby River Calder.

As the video shows, the ducklings were then safely released onto the water and their mum quickly ran to be back with her brood.

Inspector Taylor said: “I walked with the ducklings in the box and Joanne encouraged mum to follow and also stopped traffic so she could safely keep up.

“I then had to climb down a six foot wall to get to the edge of the river. Once there I opened the box and released ducklings and mum was quick to follow her youngsters.

“They all swam off as one happy family - and it was heartening to see. I am grateful to the person who spotted the stricken ducklings and reported the matter to us.”