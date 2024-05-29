Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorbike rider died after a serious crash involving several cars in Glasshoughton yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Front Street at 4pm to a report of a very serious crash involving a motorbike and several cars.

Sadly, it was confirmed the male motorcycle rider had died as result of the crash.

A road closure was in place and an investigation is ongoing.