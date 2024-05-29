Motorbike rider dies after crash in Glasshoughton

By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th May 2024, 09:33 BST
A motorbike rider died after a serious crash involving several cars in Glasshoughton yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Front Street at 4pm to a report of a very serious crash involving a motorbike and several cars.

Sadly, it was confirmed the male motorcycle rider had died as result of the crash.

A road closure was in place and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who saw or has footage of the collision is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) on 101 referencing police log 1146 of May 28.

