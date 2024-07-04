Motorists urged to avoid M62 near Lofthouse as Yorkshire Air Ambulance lands at scene of incident
Motorists are being urged to avoid the M62 at Lofthouse this morning after officers were called to an incident.
Emergency services were called to the M62 eastbound near Junction 29 at Lofthouse this morning after receiving reports that someone had fallen from the bridge.
The road was closed. The M62 westbound has since reopened.
Leeds Road in Lofthouse was also closed as part of the incident.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in a nearby field and officers are currently at the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes and delays are expected.
