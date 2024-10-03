Movie stars and cars to invade Wakefield this Halloween from Beetlejuice and Game of Thrones to Deadpool and Star Wars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The world of film will become a reality this Halloween when Trinity Walk is invaded by movie characters, props and cars.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wakefield shopping centre is hosting its sixth edition of Star Walk – a free, two day cosplay character and movie takeover that raises money for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 will see everyone from cinematic princesses to villains descend on the centre, which is home to more than 75 brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up includes Mando2Hire for the first time – the UK’s only Mandalorian cosplayer with authentic voice and a working speeder bike.

The world of film will become a reality this Halloween when Trinity Walk is invaded by movie characters, props and cars.

The performer says he has attracted more than 100 million hits around the world on social media platforms.

Some of the star characters set to appear across the two days also include Iron Man, Maleficent, Barbie, Deadpool, Elsa, Anna, Cinderella, Spider-man, Batman, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Stitch, Mikey the turtle, Sonic and more.

An 8m inflatable Stay Puft will be towering above visitors both days alongside a walkabout version, with the Ghostbuster Ecto1 car appearing on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Turtles van and Jurassic Park jeep will be there Saturday, with Transformers Bumblebee Camaro, Lightning McQueen and Harry Potter flying car both days.

Iron Man will be powering on his suit.

Game of Thrones fans can sit in a replica throne, wizards and witches can pose by Harry’s trolley as you push it through the wall to platform 9 ¾. And don’t say his name thrice when Beetlejuice appears in a photo opp set inside HMV.

Star Wars fans will be well catered for with the world-famous UK Garrison alongside 5th Legion on patrol Saturday followed by the excellent Imperial Alliance on the Sunday.

Free face painting and glitter tattoos will also be on offer for little ones across the mega half term weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s Marketing Manager, said: “This event started two years ago and has got bigger and bigger. The quality of the cosplay characters, vehicles and props is next level – with many displaying screen accurate costumes.

Spiderman will be web-slinging his way to Trinity Walk later this month.

“Our characters are genuinely amazing and many performers are volunteers, giving up their time to help. The props have been lovingly fan created by professional prop builders and it all makes for a massive, free day out.

“The best part is we can raise vital funds for this amazing West Yorkshire charity. Forget me Not are there when families need the most support, so every penny donated makes a difference.

"Due to Forget Me Not opening a base here, it means they can take contactless donations as well as cash, so we’re hoping to raise even more money thanks to the generous visitors we’re lucky enough to welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can save £1.80 on their parking if they spend £10 or more in Sainsbury’s on the Saturday and it’s 50p all day to park on the Sunday.

For full details, a guide to characters and other key information, please see www.trinitywalk.com/star-walk6

*Organiser have reminded visitors that because it’s a live event, all times are just for guidance and characters are subject to change.