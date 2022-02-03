MP calls for the Queen's Baton Relay to come to the Five Towns in Jubilee year

The Queen passes her baton to British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox OBE, during the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, at Buckingham Palace Photo Getty Images.

Once in the UK it will be carried across the country by more than 2,000 Batonbearers.

The final route for the relay will be confirmed in April.

Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP, Yvette Cooper is calling for the relay to pass through the Five Towns.

She said: “We are huge sports fans in the Five Towns, I have urged the organisers of the Commonwealth Games to consider our area for the Queen’s Baton Relay.

“In her Platinum Jubilee year it would be such an honour to have the Commonwealth relay pass through our towns to enable us to play our part in the UK’s cultural heritage.”

The Relay began on October 7, 2021, with the Queen placing her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton before it set off on its 294-day long journey to every corner of the Commonwealth.

The baton has been specially created by designers and technologists from the West Midlands in a unique collaboration that fuses science, technology, engineering and art.

Innovative features include sensors that analyse the environmental conditions wherever it is in the world and a 360-degree camera which will record and transmit imagery and digital information, allowing stories from Commonwealth communities to be told.

It also features LED lighting and a heartrate sensor that display the heartbeats of Batonbearers and changes colour on handover.

Nominate a Batonbearer

Organisers are looking for 2,022 Batonbearers, each with inspiring stories, to take on the special experience of carrying the Queen’s Baton through England this summer.

The relay will travel to every region in England, before arriving at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on July 28.