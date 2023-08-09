MP Simon Lightwood agrees to create 'pub network' in Wakefield following visit to The Magnet

Operator Claire Bower was on hand to warmly greet Simon and show him around the pub which boasts a stunning new look following a six-figure investment from the Craft Union Pub Company.

On the tour, Claire was able to show Simon how the investment has enhanced the 19th century pub, which now boasts seven HD TVs showing both Sky Sports and BT sports, as well as a dartboard and pool table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire and Simon talked all things pubs where Simon agreed to help build a pub network for the local area so that pubs can share their experiences both positive and negative.

MP for Wakefield Simon Lightwood visited The Magnet in Lupset.

Claire said: “It was great to have Simon come and see the changes made to the pub following the investment.

"We were able to talk about upcoming events, the local community and how the investment has revitalised the pub. It was a real pleasure speaking with Simon and we look forward to seeing him again soon.”

As well as the updated interior, extra seating has been added in the garden meaning customers are able to unwind with a refreshing pint this summer.

Operator Claire Bower gave Mr Lightwood around the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s not just the look of the pub that’s been refreshed, the new menu now features an extensive range of drinks including cocktails, cask ales on rotation and a variety of spirits.

Entertainment has also been ramped up with regular karaoke night, quiz nights and poker nights.