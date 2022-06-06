'Music mecca' for vinyl collectors relocates in Wakefield city centre

Wah Wah Records has spent more than eight years on Brook Street, but owner Alan Nutton has built up such a following, he has now moved the shop to larger premises on Cross Square.

Having opened on Tuesday, he took to Facebook and said: "It’s been an epic few days getting the megastore ready. I’m happy to say we got it done!

"It’s full, yet spacious and is the right mix.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Nutton outside his new shop on Cross Square.

"We’ve kept the distinctive two segments, the new and the used, separate and the shop just has a lovely vibe/feel to it."

Formerly occupied by Wool N Stuff, the premises has double the space of his former shop, all of which is filled solely with vinyl records - a rarity these days after most music chain shops ventured into DVDs, video games and even phones to attract a wider audience.

Alan previously told the Express: "It will be a treasure trove to pull people in from all around.

“I’ve never known a record shop that will be this extensive.

Alan hopes the new shop will be a "diggers' paradise".

“Record stores are different now, selling games and phones, but this will be all music. It will be one of the most fantastic in the UK, and I’ve been to many."

He said the old store was simply too small for his stock of vinyl records, and hopes the new shop will become a real destination for record collectors, what he described as a "diggers' paradise".

He said: “When I opened Wah Wah I took a big chance and I think now it’s time to take another and really turn Wah Wah into the haven of all havens.”

The specialist store was first opened by Alan in 2014 as a labour of love, but despite the depressing downward trend for most high street retailers, demand for vinyl records continues to buck the trend.

The revival of vinyl sales has been huge in recent years.

Keeping in touch with customers via social media, he took the decision to keep sales 'over the counter’ rather than online, a move which has paid off.

And even the first lockdown failed to deter the rejuvenated industry.

Alan said: “I have been building up stock and customers for some time, and while lockdown took the shine off it, we’re now back to where we were before.

“Vinyl was something that benefited from lockdown, people had more time on their hands and nothing to spend their money on, so a lot of people bought records."