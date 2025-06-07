Musical weekend in Pontefract with Proms at the Castle and ABBA tribute band ‘The Super Duper Troopers’

Experience the magical musical weekend at Pontefract Castle this month with two outdoor concerts.

On Saturday, June 28, the hugely popular Proms at the Castle event returns, with live music performed by the West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra.

The set list includes popular classical pieces such asMozart’s Symphony No. 41 as well as movie soundtracks including The Fellowship of the Ring, before a spectacular firework finale.

Then, on Sunday, June 29, experience an ABBA-tastic performance by authentic ABBA tribute band ‘The Super Duper Troopers’.

Enjoy classic platform-stomping hits, iconic choreography, spellbinding vocals and dazzling costumes as they perform ABBA’s greatest hits from Take a Chance on Me to Dancing Queen.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “This is a great weekend for Pontefract. Both events will be really entertaining for people of all ages. So, get together with your friends and family, book a ticket and come along.”

For more information about the events including booking details and times, click here.