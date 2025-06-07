Musical weekend in Pontefract with Proms at the Castle and ABBA tribute band ‘The Super Duper Troopers’

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Experience the magical musical weekend at Pontefract Castle this month with two outdoor concerts.

On Saturday, June 28, the hugely popular Proms at the Castle event returns, with live music performed by the West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra.

The set list includes popular classical pieces such asMozart’s Symphony No. 41 as well as movie soundtracks including The Fellowship of the Ring, before a spectacular firework finale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then, on Sunday, June 29, experience an ABBA-tastic performance by authentic ABBA tribute band ‘The Super Duper Troopers’.

Proms at the Castle returns.Proms at the Castle returns.
Proms at the Castle returns.

Enjoy classic platform-stomping hits, iconic choreography, spellbinding vocals and dazzling costumes as they perform ABBA’s greatest hits from Take a Chance on Me to Dancing Queen.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “This is a great weekend for Pontefract. Both events will be really entertaining for people of all ages. So, get together with your friends and family, book a ticket and come along.”

For more information about the events including booking details and times, click here.

Related topics:ABBAPontefractProms

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice