Musicians and fans praise Clarence Roars hailing it as ‘most professional’ festival

Thousands of people turned up across the two day free musical festival at Clarence Park.

And music fans and musicians took to social media to praise the two day festival.

Electronica music group, Vieon, tweeted: “Special mention to the organisers at Clarence Park who made sure everything ran to time - not easy at a festival but they’re one of the most professional outfits we’ve had the pleasure of working with and we’d recommend them to any bands looking to play Wakefield.”

Daisy Dotty, a musician and photographer who played on Saturday, said: “I had a great time playing and taking pictures for the weekend.

The Krayons played on the second day of the festival.

"Amazing music and bands playing throughout the Saturday and Sunday.

“It was lovely to meet friends I hadn’t met yet and to meet new people. Great atmosphere across the whole weekend.”

One festival goer said: “Seeing your old drummer and singer and all their lovely families and great Wakey folks was a treat.”

London-based musician, Daniel Angelous, said: “Thank you to Wakefield for coming out to Clarence Park Music Festival and seeing my set yesterday. The energy was really good and it was a wonderful experience we had together

Punk band Children of the Year.

Clarence Park Festival is Yorkshire’s longest running free music festival.

The festival began in 1991 and is organised by Wakefield Music Collective.

This year the emphasis was on promoting young musical talent.

Kate Honeyman and Rachel Winstanley, joint event organisers previously said: “Wakefield Music Collective is very happy to support up and coming talent.

"We have staged numerous young band showcases at the Bandstand, these stopped about five years ago due to lack of support and funding.

"However, the Wakefield Music Education Hub is very supportive of all types of young musicians. They suggested one of the bands that played and another band [supported by the hub] applied for a slot themselves."

The festival should have celebrated its 30th anniversary last year but they missed a year out in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, making this year’s festival its 30th event.