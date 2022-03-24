Musicians and singers of all ages now welcome at Castleford music group

Castleford Young Musicians have relaxed their age limit.

The dual effects of the enforced break because of the pandemic and people moving away to university and full-time employment has depleted membership.

Band director Phil Clarkson said: "Our members were great during the break, taking part in an online quiz and recording three virtual performances, but unfortunately, without regular rehearsals and concerts it wasn’t possible to invite new members to join us.

“After receiving a couple of messages from adults who had returned to playing their old instruments during lockdown and were subsequently looking to join a band, we realised there were no suitable options locally for over 25s.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We felt that removing this age limit could not only help increase our numbers but also allow musicians who want to play or sing socially to do so”.

Phil said that with several bookings confirmed for 2022, including a performance in the Queen’s Park Jubilee celebrations in June and the return of the annual trip to the Sun Court in Scarborough the following month, this is an ideal time to join the group.

CYM is an independent concert band and choir which has been meeting in the town since 1966, performing regular concerts both locally and further afield.

A registered charity themselves, CYM primarily help other organisations with their fundraising ambitions, but they have also taken on projects of their own, including raising more than £2,000 to buy two defibrillators for Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre in Castleford in 2019.

As a non-competing group, CYM welcomes musicians and singers of all standards. There are no auditions, though a trial period is usually agreed before full membership is confirmed.

With proven links between singing or playing a musical instrument and improved mental and physical health, CYM is now providing the opportunity for people of all ages to develop their musical skills and perform in a friendly and supportive environment.