With many schools closing their doors today thanks to heavy snow overnight, Wakefield youngsters enjoyed some serious winter fun across the district.

As areas woke up to a blanket of white this morning (Friday, March 10), children took to the great outdoors – sledging, snowballing, building snow creations and playing with friends in the winter wonderland.

This weekend is predicted to see occasional flurries and The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for snow and ice, which will be in place until the afternoon on Sunday, March 10.

Take a look at these super snaps, shared by readers, of children making the best of the freezing weather.

1 . Here are 32 pictures of children enjoying a day in the snow Here are 32 pictures of children enjoying a day in the snow. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Sledge time in Normanton Sledging in Normanton, submitted by Genevieve Martin. Photo: Genevieve Martin Photo Sales

3 . Brothers Brothers playing in the snow, submitted by Heather Richardson. Photo: Heather Richardson Photo Sales

4 . Sibling love These three siblings enjoyed making a snowmen together, submitted by Kellie Wright. Photo: Kellie Wright Photo Sales