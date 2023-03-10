News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

N-ice day for a white sledding! Here are 32 icy snaps of children enjoying the winter weather in Wakefield

With many schools closing their doors today thanks to heavy snow overnight, Wakefield youngsters enjoyed some serious winter fun across the district.

By Shawna Healey
23 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 3:38pm

As areas woke up to a blanket of white this morning (Friday, March 10), children took to the great outdoors – sledging, snowballing, building snow creations and playing with friends in the winter wonderland.

This weekend is predicted to see occasional flurries and The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for snow and ice, which will be in place until the afternoon on Sunday, March 10.

Take a look at these super snaps, shared by readers, of children making the best of the freezing weather.

Undefined: readMore
Here are 32 pictures of children enjoying a day in the snow.

1. Here are 32 pictures of children enjoying a day in the snow

Here are 32 pictures of children enjoying a day in the snow.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Sledging in Normanton, submitted by Genevieve Martin.

2. Sledge time in Normanton

Sledging in Normanton, submitted by Genevieve Martin.

Photo: Genevieve Martin

Photo Sales
Brothers playing in the snow, submitted by Heather Richardson.

3. Brothers

Brothers playing in the snow, submitted by Heather Richardson.

Photo: Heather Richardson

Photo Sales
These three siblings enjoyed making a snowmen together, submitted by Kellie Wright.

4. Sibling love

These three siblings enjoyed making a snowmen together, submitted by Kellie Wright.

Photo: Kellie Wright

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Met OfficeWakefield