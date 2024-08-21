Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following a public vote, Wakefield Council can now reveal the name for its newest country park at the site of the former Welbeck landfill near Normanton.

Newlands Country Park, which was suggested 16 times by members of the public, has been selected as the new name.

It received over 1,500 votes in a poll, almost half of those cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The name is related to the area where the park lies. The park occupies an area historically known as Newlands Park and the Newlands Estate. King John of England established the estate in the 13th century, where Newland Hall was later built in the 1700s.

Newlands Country Park, which was suggested 16 times by members of the public, has been selected as the new name.

Once an ancient township, the population of the area dwindled since the late 1800s. It was completely deserted by the 21st century.

Over 230 name suggestions were received from residents with four making the shortlist and exactly 3,200 votes cast over a two-week period.

The park will be built in phases. Initial work has focused on council-owned land. Later stages will see more visitor amenities come to the site, which could include a visitor centre and toilet facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the park is already open to the public. As more land is released from the Welbeck landfill site, it too will be restored and made accessible to the public. In time,

Newlands Country Park will offer 200 hectares of open green space for the public to enjoy.

Coun Jack Hemingway, said: “I’m pleased to see the community come together to choose the name for their new local park. It’s great that we can mark the area’s local history, while creating something that residents can enjoy for generations to come."