Nathan Stanley: Police find body of man in River Aire at Knottingley

By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:09 BST
Police searching for missing man Nathan Stanley have found a body in the River Aire.

Officers were conducting extensive searches last week in Knottingley after reports of a man having entered the water near The Island, Knottingley, at around 10pm on Wednesday, July 10.

The man was identified as Nathan Stanley, aged 36, who had been fishing with a friend prior to entering the river.

Underwater search teams were assisting police and discovered a body of a man and Nathan’s family have been updated.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

