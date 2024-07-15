Nathan Stanley: Police find body of man in River Aire at Knottingley
Police searching for missing man Nathan Stanley have found a body in the River Aire.
Officers were conducting extensive searches last week in Knottingley after reports of a man having entered the water near The Island, Knottingley, at around 10pm on Wednesday, July 10.
The man was identified as Nathan Stanley, aged 36, who had been fishing with a friend prior to entering the river.
Underwater search teams were assisting police and discovered a body of a man and Nathan’s family have been updated.
There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.