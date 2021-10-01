National award for Wakefield shop owner

Lewis Prager has made huge changes since taking over.

Lewis Prager took over Best -One Preens on Lower York Street in 2018, and after investing heavily, was proud to be named the nest newcomer in the Retail Industry Awards.

It comes just a week after the shop was runner-up in the best small convenience store in the Convenience Awards 2021.

The 29-year-old said: “It was amazing, it was the whole of the retail sector, with Lidl and Morrisons winning so I was shocked, over the moon.

Lewis says the convenience store industry is booming.

“What made it nice was that the judges had done a secret shop, so we didn’t even know they had been, and the 24 judges voted for us.

“It was a complete surprise to get an invitation to the event in London.”

Originally from Stanley, Lewis worked in financial services for a number of the big banks in Leeds, but harboured an ambition to work for himself.

He bought the building in College Grove and ploughed money into the business.

He got rid of lines that no longer sold well, installed a coffee machine and a hot-food-to-go area.

He also got involved in the community , sponsoring monthly litter picks around the area.

He said: “I spent quite a lot of money on it so it was nice to be recognised for it! The refurbishment was massive help, it was a bit tired before we took it over.

“We get a lot of footfall from nearby, from students at Lightwaves and from the bus station.”

As supermarket giants continue to drive many smaller businesses out, is there still a market for the traditional corner shop or convenience store?

The answer is an unequivocal ‘yes’ from Lewis.

“It’s booming, we have never been so busy,” he added.

“The convenience sector is one that’s doing really well.