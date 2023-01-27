They currently have 65 volunteers in a variety of front-facing and behind-the-scenes roles.

Greeters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friendly faces showcasing what the museum has to offer above ground including the galleries, colliery buildings, pony discovery centre and nature trail.

The National Coal Mining Museum for England is looking for people to join its team of volunteers, building on their own skills and experience whilst helping to bring the story of coalmining to life.

They also help the museum discover more about their visitors through visitor research.

The museum are also looking for more greeters to help out on a weekend. Explainers share the story of mining through hands-on activities while demonstrators show how exhibits work and deliver prepared talks and tours at the weekends.

Inspirers

Inspirers work with the youngest visitors. The museum needs warm, encouraging folk with the confidence and enthusiasm to inspire imaginative ‘family’ play at their Thursday morning sessions for under-5s.

Volunteer Alan helps explore the mining history of visitor's homes in the galleries

Creators

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creators use their practical skills, from woodwork to computer programming, to enhance the museum experience.

This role can be either on-site or remote with regular project meetings to share creative thoughts and ideas.

Voices in the Coalshed

Volunteer Ian shows the new Pumping interactve he has made to staff at the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum’s Voices in the Coalshed initiative needs writers and would best suit those with an interest in language, literature and heritage who are keen to develop or showcase their writing skills.

The team research and write online content, creative and factual pieces, that engage readers with the museum’s story.

Corporate Days

Corporate Days at The National Coal Mining Museum are an excellent team-building experience and a chance to explore ‘behind the scenes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous tasks have included conservation cleaning, painting and clearing sites on the nature trail. This is a chance to champion the museum’s charitable aims, to develop new skills and support a local heritage site with a national story.

Creator Ian Guest, who uses his technical know-how to develop displays that show the impact of mechanics on the mining process, said: ‘I wanted a hands-on role that put my mind to the test and I’ve been able to use my background in electronics, electrics and computing and taught myself to design and print in 3D.

"I’ve been made to feel really welcome and developed new skills. I’m proud to be part of this place that keeps the stories of mining alive.”

Susan Marsden became a Greeter last August. She said: ‘I wanted to do something different after I retired. I’ve met so many lovely people and learned about the industry where my grandfather worked. We used to visit the museum as a family, it’s a special place and I love being a part of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No experience of mining or museum work is necessary, training is provided for every role.