National Coal Mining Museum inviting budding photographers to enter competition

The National Coal Mining Museum for England is inviting people to take part in a special photography competition to celebrate World Photography Day 2025.

The theme for the competition is “My Favourite Photo”, and entries must have been taken at the museum in 2025.

Open to all visitors, the competition features two categories – under 16s and over 16s.

The winning photographs from each category will be proudly displayed at the museum, and the top 10 entries will be showcased in a digital exhibition on the museum’s website.

Submission deadline is Friday, August 8.

Entries will be judged by a panel on Friday, August 15, with winners announced on World Photography Day – Tuesday, August 19.

Lynn Dunning, CEO National Coal Mining Museum for England said, “Our museum spans nearly 50 stunning acres and includes industrial heritage, pit heads, iconic buildings, green spaces, wildlife, big machines and unusual features like our orange mine water treatment plant, so we are the perfect location to capture an interesting photograph!

"We would love for visitors to enter the competition and capture the spirit of the museum, interpreted by them, through their own lens.

"The competition is a showcase for creativity and imagination and is a way to remember the special moments people experience here. We are sure we will get some spectacular entries”

To enter, email your photo along with your name, contact details, age (if under 16), and a short explanation of why the photo is their favourite to [email protected]

For more information click here.