National Coal Mining Museum reopens its legendary underground tour

The National Coal Mining Museum for England has reopened its legendary underground tour, following a brief pause for the replacement of the winder machinery.

The essential upgrade was critical to allow visitors now, and in the future, to explore the deep depths of our important coal mining heritage.

Tours will start again at the beginning of April and people will have the unique opportunity to embark on this thrilling journey, descending 140 metres below the surface to experience the life of a coal miner through the centuries.

The tour offers an immersive and fascinating experience, guided by former miners who share their heartfelt personal stories and insights into the history of coal mining.

For younger visitors, under five, there is an alternative overground experience, allowing people to find out about the history of coal mining in a new immersive Time Tunnel experience, using digital technology, sights, sounds and smells.

Lynn Dunning, CEO National Coal Mining Museum for England, said: "We are excited to welcome visitors back to our underground tour, it’s a truly unique experience and one which people treasure for a lifetime.

"Every trip underground is different as each former miner who leads the tour shares their own perspectives, memories and experiences.

"A visit to our museum is a wonderful day out for everyone. We have so much to offer inside and out across our 40 acres and we look forward to welcoming you soon.”

Tickets are available now, and advance booking is recommended to secure a place.Entry to the museum is free, trips underground are a donation of £7.50 per person, For

more information and to book your tickets, please visit www.ncm.org.uk