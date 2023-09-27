Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new exhibition reveals that behind the luxurious interiors and opulent collections, life inside Nostell was not as it seemed.

Sabine experienced issues back then that we can still relate to now, including issues with her mental health and loneliness.

Sabine lived at Nostell for 33 years having met her husband, Rowland, in her home country, Switzerland, before moving to England.

The National Trust are hosting a "Behind The Walls" event at Nostell this autumn

The exhibition takes a closer look at Sabine’s life, helping to tell the story of her time at Nostell and the challenges she faced.

There is also a chance to find out about the herbs Sabine used to make potions and remedies, with the new Apothecary Trail in Nostell’s Kitchen Gardens.

The trail celebrates Nostell’s medicinal plants, fruit and vegetables, herbs and wildflowers and highlights the benefits these plants can offer.

Sabine was committed to making herbal remedies for her own well-being and her family’s health, and she hoped to install an apothecary garden and medicine room at Nostell, but sadly the money ran out and she never realised her dream.

The well-being theme continues with a second new trail, helping visitors to focus on their own health. The wellness trail can be found on ten carefully placed new benches, located in tranquil areas by lakes and under tree canopies in Nostell’s parkland.

At each bench, visitors will find words of advice and mindful activities that have been created in collaboration with Mindful Movers, a Wakefield-based mental health walking group.

All visitors can explore Nostell’s 300 acres of parkland for free (£5 parking for non-members) from 7am to 6pm.

Nostell is home to a Georgian treasure house and 300 acres of parkland and landscaped gardens. The site has been in the care of the National Trust since 1953, with full management taken over from the Winn family in 1997.

The gardens and parkland are open seven days a week and the house opens Wednesday – Sunday. Entry is free for National Trust members.