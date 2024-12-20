Nearly 100 new car parking spaces open at Normanton Railway Station

Commuters in Normanton will benefit from more parking spaces following completion of the railway station’s car park extension.

Passengers can now make use of 141 spaces at Normanton Railway Station - an increase of 91 - after the new car park opened today (Friday).

The £3.26 million scheme is part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s multi-million-pound Rail Park and Ride Programme - designed to increase access to train services by providing more station parking, as well as helping to reduce congestion and carbon emissions.

The Combined Authority has worked with rail operator Northern, Network Rail and TMT Group to deliver the car park extension, which is free to use.

It follows the completion of the new multi-storey car park at Steeton and Silsden Railway Station earlier this year.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “The more parking spaces at our railway stations, the more people will want to use the train – reducing congestion and pollution while helping us achieve our ambition of net-zero by 2038.

“Schemes like this are helping us create a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire.”

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “We welcome the opening of the new car park at Normanton. The better parking provision there is on offer, the more likely we are to convince people to let the train take the strain for the substantial part of their journey, reducing the number of cars on the roads in our region’s towns and city centres.”

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “This is great news for Normanton, to create much needed parking spaces.

“Further housebuilding is due to take place close to the station and so the investment in a much larger car park is timely, especially given the recent announcement that more Manchester to York services will be calling at the station.

"These improved facilities and extra services will be a real benefit to people living in Normanton and demonstrate the benefits that can occur when housing growth takes place in an area.

“We hope it helps more people access public transport. And not only does it link them to jobs, education and leisure facilities, it helps to tackle traffic congestion and improve air quality.”