Neil Fox Way: Council set to get back £3.4m paid out in compensation over bypass

By Tony Gardner
Published 30th Oct 2024, 12:55 BST
Wakefield Council looks set to be reimbursed for £3.4m it paid out in compensation to residents whose house values fell after a bypass was built in the city.

The authority agreed to release the sum in March this year after more than 1000 claims were made over the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road (WERR).

The 5km road, also called Neil Fox Way, opened in 2017 and connects Aberford Road in the north of the city to Doncaster Road in the south.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Compensation claims can be made if a property value depreciates by more than £50 from the building of a new highway.

Wakefield Council looks set to be reimbursed for £3.4m it paid out in compensation to residents whose house values fell after a bypass was built in the city.placeholder image
Wakefield Council looks set to be reimbursed for £3.4m it paid out in compensation to residents whose house values fell after a bypass was built in the city.

Around £5.3m of claims were made over a six-year claim period which ended earlier this year.

At the time, senior councillors agreed to release the £3.4m after a report said an “insufficient budget was made available” to cover the costs.

The authority said it planned to apply to West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) to recover the sum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

WYCA members are expected to agree to enter into a funding agreement with the council to repay the sum at a meeting on Thursday (October 31).

The road was built in 2017.placeholder image
The road was built in 2017.

A report also recommends a “lessons learned” analysis be carried out into the compensation claims “to inform future schemes.”

The additional funding means the overall cost of the bypass now stands at just under £41m.

Compensation claims have been made by residents living in areas including Eastmoor, Stanley, Stanley Ferry and Pinders Heath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under legislation, factors that can affect values include noise, vibration, smell, fumes, smoke and artificial lighting.

The road opened to the public in 2017.placeholder image
The road opened to the public in 2017.

The WERR was designed to ease congestion in the city centre and serve 2,500 new homes being built at City Fields.

Matthew Morley, the council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, previously said: “Rest assured that no Wakefield taxpayer money is going into this.

“At the end of the day, this road has fetched much needed housing, jobs and it does bring council tax into this authority, year in year out.

“It will do that for many more years to come.”

Related topics:Wakefield CouncilDoncaster Road
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice