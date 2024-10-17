New Altofts homes plan set for green light months after controversial development approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have been asked to give the go-ahead for 83 homes to be built in a Wakefield village months after approving controversial plans for a 400-property development nearby.

Avant Homes has applied to build a mix of bungalows and houses on farmland off Wharfedale Drive, Alofts.

In July, Wakefield Council’s planning committee granted Taylor Wimpey permission for a major housing development on adjacent fields at Altofts Hall Farm.

More than 1,000 residents objected and over 2,000 signed a petition calling for the plans to be turned down

Taylor Wimpey has been granted planning permission to build over 400 homes on 18 hectares of land at Altofts Hall Farm.

Opponents said the new homes would put local services under strain and create traffic dangers in the village.

The application was approved by a majority for four votes to three, with one councillor abstaining.

Committee members will consider the Avant Homes application at a meeting today, Thursday (October 17).

The application has received 152 objections, with many highlighting previous concerns over road safety and a lack of local infrastructure.

Wakefield Council's planning and highways committee will decided on plans to build 83 homes on agricultural land off Wharfedale Drive, Altofts.

Jo Hepworth, councillor for Altofts and Whitwood, said: “Since becoming the councillor for the ward I have had numerous residents’ complaints about the dangerous entrance and exit into the estate due to cars parking there.

“There will also be the additional traffic onto Church Road which is difficult to see due to the cars parked on both sides of the road.

“There has been a serious accident already on this stretch of Church Road.”

Normanton Town Council said: “The increase in residential units will inevitably lead to an upsurge in vehicular and pedestrian movements within the vicinity.

“The existing road infrastructure may not be equipped to handle the additional traffic load, potentially jeopardising the safety of both residents and commuters.”

Three people have supported the development with comments that it would improve the range of housing in the village.

A planning officer’s report said the scheme was “acceptable in principle” and there were “no technical reasons” to refuse permission, subject to conditions being imposed.

There were angry scenes at Wakefield Town Hall earlier this year when the Taylor Wimpey plan was passed.

Claire Turner, of Altofts Community Action Group, told the meeting: “The scale of this development is a quarter of the size of the village and is not in keeping with the character of the village.

“It will put extra pressure on existing traffic congestion, air pollution, GP’s and dental provision.

“It is overbearing, out of scale and out of character in terms of its appearance compared with existing houses within the vicinity.”

She added: “This development will be the end of Altofts as a village, completely taking away its character and having a detrimental impact on existing residents.

“It will turn Altofts into a congested, polluted and overgrown urban sprawl.”

Taylor Wimpey said at the time that it planned to contribute more than £1.6m to Wakefield Council to improve local and city-wide infrastructure.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Our application was carefully created following close consultation with the local community, Wakefield Council and other key stakeholders.

“We are confident that our proposals address key factors including sustainability, public amenity and wellbeing beyond the council’s policy requirements, and we are grateful for the time taken by members of the planning committee to consider our proposals.”