New anti-social behaviour task force ‘bucking national trend’ by reducing city centre crime

A new task force aimed at cutting anti-social behaviour has ‘bucked national trends’ by cutting crime in Wakefield city centre, police and council leaders have said.

Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police set up the new unit as the local authority began spending millions of pounds on projects designed to increase footfall in the city centre.

The initiative, launched earlier this year, has led to an increase in city centre neighbourhood police patrols and council enforcement officers.

The scheme has been backed by Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) and Vico Homes, formerly Wakefield District Housing.

Daniel Wilton, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “There is no place for crime and anti-social behaviour in our city.

“We know cracking down on ASB is important to our residents, and that’s what this task force is all about.

“It’s already increasing security in certain parts of the city, boosting the number of enforcement officers on the ground and helping partners work together to tackle emerging issues.

“Wakefield is already one of the safest places in West Yorkshire and we want to keep it that way.

“With plans to transform Cathedral Square into a new social and cultural hub, plus Wakefield Exchange attracting even more people into the city, it’s more important than ever that it’s a thriving and welcoming place which everyone can enjoy.”

Details of the joint action were first revealed in September last year when councillors were told of the planned joint action during discussions on how to revive the district’s high streets.

A number of major city centre projects are already underway after the council secured £24.9m of Levelling Up funding in 2019.

Schemes include the creation of a new public square and the relocation of the city’s library.

Work to transform the civic quarter by turning the former Wood Street police station into apartments and the old Crown court building into a community venue are also being carried out.

The council said the task force had taken action to tackle incidents of ASB around Marsh Way House, which provides accommodation for homeless people.

Work has been carried out with social housing provider Riverside Group to increase security on site and in the nearby area.

Plans are also in place to review Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) so more powers can be available to tackle aggressive begging, substance misuse and anti-social gatherings.

A PSPO is currently in place in the city centre until 2026.

It was introduced in 2017 to clamp down on drinkers and drug users causing a nuisance to shoppers, residents and business owners.

The order allows police officers to issue on-the-spot £100 fines for those consuming alcohol on the streets.

Two council enforcement officers have been funded and extra patrols have started, in addition to an increased neighbourhood policing presence.

Inspector Paul Fraser, from Wakefield central neighbourhood policing team, said: “We remain absolutely committed to doing all we can to stamp out ASB in our city, taking a ‘tackle not tolerate’ approach.

“We work very closely with the enforcement team to issue criminal behaviour orders (CBOs) which ban the subject from entering the area surrounding the city centre.

“Anybody found breaching a CBO is subject to arrest, and they are always denied bail and presented before the court.

“In recent weeks we have also increased the number of neighbourhood police patrols, both uniformed and plain clothed, across the city centre.

“These officers work alongside our PCSOs to improve intelligence-gathering on a local level.

“We are seeing retail crime in the city centre continue to fall, bucking the national trend and highlighting the tenacity of our approach.”

Thomas Wales, chief executive of Wakefield BID, said: “With increased enforcement presence and the task force’s actions, including enhanced security and more officers on the streets, we’re making sure Wakefield remains welcoming for all.

“The collaboration with local authorities and the police is key to keeping the city one of the safest in West Yorkshire.”

Coun Wilton added: “This work we’ve done so far is just the beginning.

“We have more plans to make sure that Wakefield is a safe and welcoming a place for everyone.”