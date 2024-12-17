New CCTV cameras and lighting around Castleford station as part of a £720k improvement grant
Station Road will benefit from a series of improvements including new lighting, additional CCTV cameras and light resurfacing work to make it more pedestrian and cycle friendly.
Work is already underway at Station Road, Tickle Cock Bridge and the Beancroft Subway with extra lighting and three new CCTV cameras now installed. More will follow in the coming weeks.
The investment comes from TRU’s ‘First & Last Mile’ programme, which aims to increase train use, improve passenger experience, reduce emissions, and improve air quality.
The work forms part of a wider programme that includes adding better signs connecting the town and the station.
Works are due to be completed by the end of April 2025.
Coun Jo Hepworth, Wakefield Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Castleford has such a lot to offer residents and visitors. So, it’s important that everyone feels safe and confident when they’ve coming into town.
“The extra lighting, along with additional CCTV cameras, will make traveling between the station and the town even safer for pedestrians and cyclists. And it is positive action that deters anti-social behaviour.
“It’ll also improve the link between the train station and the town centre, creating a great first impression for anyone coming to Castleford by train.”
