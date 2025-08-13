New community hub set to open at Hill Top in Knottingley

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) has announced the development of a new community hub at Hill Top in Knottingley, due to open in the New Year.

The new facility will offer local people access to one to one support from coaches who can offer nutrition advice, improve skills, support with anxiety and depression, help to manage long term health conditions and exercise classes through the Coalfields Regeneration Trust’s CRT Engage programme.

The building, which will be called the CRT Knottingley Hub, will incorporate rooms for activities and spaces for one to one private discussions where CRT Engage clients can get support, access to fitness equipment and advice on their physical and mental health.

People can be referred into the CRT Engage programme through their GP or can sign up themselves via the Coalfields Regeneration Trust website at www.coalfieldsregen.uk/crtengage.

An internal refurbishment programme of the building is due to begin in October and will last for several months before opening it’s doors to the Knottingley community next year.

Andy Lock, chief executive of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust said: “While our plans are still at an early stage, we are keen to share this exciting news with the people of Knottingley so they know what is happening with our building in Hill Top.

“We have been pleased and proud to be part of the Knottingley community for a number of years, working with local grassroots community organisations and helping people to improve their health and wellbeing.

“This new facility will allow us to support more people in Knottingley as part of our ongoing commitment to the Five Towns.”