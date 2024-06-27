Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new curry house has opened in Horbury.

Kashmiri Aroma opened its doors at 70 Quarry Hill in the place of gastropub The Quarry, which closed down last year.

The chain also has branches at the Paragon Business Village in Wakefield, Baildon and Haworth.

The restaurant is open Monday to Saturday 5pm until 11pm and 4.30pm until 10.30pm on Thursdays.

On its website, the company says: “Come and enjoy an ultimate experience of fine dining and hospitality.

"Awaiting our most discerning of guests is an array of authentic exquisite Kashmiri cuisine, which reflects the cultural diversities of our homeland.

"Our restaurants are warm and welcoming, boasting a refined and elegant concept in the interior design.

"The menu is extensive, offering vegetarian and non vegetarian cuisine that is halal.

"Whether you choose to dine a la carte, or sample our tantalizing buffet selections, you shall be truly satisfied.”

The Quarry announced it would close in October 2023.

In a post on Facebook it said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are writing this message.

“However, we have made the decision to close our business effective of Monday, October 16, with the current climate and rising prices of cost of living it does not make the business viable to carry on.

"We want to take the time to thank each and every one of our customers who have supported us through the years.

"We also want to thank our amazing staff team who have worked hard to keep going and make the best environment for our customers.