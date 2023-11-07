New digital skills cafe for over 55s opens in Wakefield to combat scams and loneliness
Located inside the Be Well Support Stadium, the cafe aims to help the over-55s “navigate the digital world over a cuppa, while also helping to increase their independence and put an end to the loneliness that can be caused by feeling disconnected”.
Home Instead Charities, which has launched the cafe along with nine others across the country, said: “According to a survey by Age UK, three out of five older adults who do not use the internet cite a lack of digital skills, confidence and fear of being scammed as reasons why.
“To combat these drawbacks, Home Instead Charities has launched 10 technology cafes across the UK aimed at supporting senior residents.
"The first tech talk and companionship cafes launched in February thanks to a £43,750 grant from The Access Foundation, which is also committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring the online world is an inclusive space for all.”
The sessions are open to anyone over the age of 55 and either completely new to technology with little to no digital skills or equipment, or already tech-savvy but in need of some extra help with online shopping, internet banking or sending messages and photos to loved ones.
Piers McLeish, co-founder of The Access Foundation, said: “The technology cafes are a vital service to our older citizens. They are the exact reason why this foundation was set up - to help the most vulnerable in our communities with their tech and to ensure no one is left behind.
“We want people of every age, ability and background to feel confident using technology, to stay connected to their friends and families online, and enhance their daily lives.”
Penny Hamer, executive director at Home Instead Charities, said: “Some of our participants are living with dementia, so simple activities such as online quizzes or puzzles provide a soft introduction to technology and also help to stimulate cognition which can slow the onset of dementia.
“The funding has already made a huge difference in setting up these cafes and we are confident their success will grow, allowing us to reach and expand the project far and wide.”