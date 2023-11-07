New digital skills cafe for over 55s opens in Wakefield to combat scams and loneliness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located inside the Be Well Support Stadium, the cafe aims to help the over-55s “navigate the digital world over a cuppa, while also helping to increase their independence and put an end to the loneliness that can be caused by feeling disconnected”.

Home Instead Charities, which has launched the cafe along with nine others across the country, said: “According to a survey by Age UK, three out of five older adults who do not use the internet cite a lack of digital skills, confidence and fear of being scammed as reasons why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To combat these drawbacks, Home Instead Charities has launched 10 technology cafes across the UK aimed at supporting senior residents.

A Cafe for the over 55's has been opened in Wakefield with a focus on using tech to prevent scams and combat loneliness

"The first tech talk and companionship cafes launched in February thanks to a £43,750 grant from The Access Foundation, which is also committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring the online world is an inclusive space for all.”

The sessions are open to anyone over the age of 55 and either completely new to technology with little to no digital skills or equipment, or already tech-savvy but in need of some extra help with online shopping, internet banking or sending messages and photos to loved ones.

Piers McLeish, co-founder of The Access Foundation, said: “The technology cafes are a vital service to our older citizens. They are the exact reason why this foundation was set up - to help the most vulnerable in our communities with their tech and to ensure no one is left behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want people of every age, ability and background to feel confident using technology, to stay connected to their friends and families online, and enhance their daily lives.”

The cafes have opened up throughout the country, including in Wakefield, thanks to a £43,750 grant from The Access Foundation

Penny Hamer, executive director at Home Instead Charities, said: “Some of our participants are living with dementia, so simple activities such as online quizzes or puzzles provide a soft introduction to technology and also help to stimulate cognition which can slow the onset of dementia.