New team of PCSOs will patrol buses in Wakefield, Halifax and Dewsbury
With £1 million in funding from the West Yorkshire Mayor’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), 15 full time PCSOs will patrol bus stations and buses across the county – including Wakefield, Dewsbury and Halifax bus stations.
The Safer Travel PCSOs aim to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, increase the safety of women and girls, and reassure and protect more vulnerable travel users.
The team will be overseen by a police sergeant and supported by councils, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and bus operators.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Everyone should feel safe in West Yorkshire, and that includes when travelling on public transport.
“The new team is a highly visible resource, ready to make a difference, so do feel free to say hello or ask for help when you see them.
“Devolved powers have made this possible and I can make informed decisions about where this cash goes to improve life for local people, for a safer, fairer West Yorkshire.”
Assistant Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, Sarah Baker, said: “We are delighted that we have the uplift of 15 PCSOs, dedicated to making our buses and bus stations safer across West Yorkshire.
“Reducing crime, tackling anti-social behaviour, making the streets safer for women and girls and protecting vulnerable travel users are all key priorities for the force.
“These PCSOs will act as a reassuring presence to people who travel on the bus network.”