New team of PCSOs will patrol buses in Wakefield, Halifax and Dewsbury

A new team of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) will be hopping on buses across West Yorkshire.
By Kara McKune
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
With £1 million in funding from the West Yorkshire Mayor’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), 15 full time PCSOs will patrol bus stations and buses across the county – including Wakefield, Dewsbury and Halifax bus stations.

The Safer Travel PCSOs aim to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, increase the safety of women and girls, and reassure and protect more vulnerable travel users.

The team will be overseen by a police sergeant and supported by councils, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and bus operators.

15 full time PCSOs will patrol bus stations and buses across West Yorkshire to ensure safety among passengers.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Everyone should feel safe in West Yorkshire, and that includes when travelling on public transport.

“The new team is a highly visible resource, ready to make a difference, so do feel free to say hello or ask for help when you see them.

“Devolved powers have made this possible and I can make informed decisions about where this cash goes to improve life for local people, for a safer, fairer West Yorkshire.”

Assistant Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, Sarah Baker, said: “We are delighted that we have the uplift of 15 PCSOs, dedicated to making our buses and bus stations safer across West Yorkshire.

“Reducing crime, tackling anti-social behaviour, making the streets safer for women and girls and protecting vulnerable travel users are all key priorities for the force.

“These PCSOs will act as a reassuring presence to people who travel on the bus network.”