To celebrate National Drive-thru Day on Wednesday July 24, new drivers across Wakefield can claim a free burger from Burger King.

Burger King UK have announced that newly qualified drivers can redeem their flame-grilled Whopper or Chicken Royale at BK drive-thru restaurants nationwide if they mention “BK Plates” at the order window and show their ‘L’ Plate to drive-thru staff on July 24.

One of the first activities newly qualified drivers do once they’ve been given the green light is make a pit stop at a drive-thru with friends to show off their new skills, but sometimes navigating a drive-thru for the first time can be tricky and leave them feeling like a rabbit in the headlights.

To help new drivers go from test to great taste and tackle a BK Drive Thru for the first time, Burger King UK has enlisted the help of driving instructor and content creator, DGN Driving, who features in a short-film, including top tips to take you from zero to drive-thru hero.

The tips include:

Eyes on the fries: Turn down your music as you enter the drive-thru so you can see and think better

Don’t get between a hungry driver and their Whopper®! Know your order before you get to the order window so you don’t hold up the drivers behind you

Speak clearly so staff get your order right first time – pronounce your B’s and K’s and always be nice to drive-thru staff!

Stay close to the action: When driving up to the payment window, make sure you get close to the window by sticking close to the curb, as if it’s the white line in the middle of the road

Make room for the Royale®: Make sure you know where you’re going to put your food before you get it – hand over your order to your passenger or place it in a safe place

Good things come to those who wait: Wait until you’re safely parked up before tucking into your food

The offer is available nationwide on Wednesday, 24th July 2024, at Burger King drive-thru lanes only, whilst stock lasts.

To watch the short-film, click here.