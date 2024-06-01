Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council’s latest interactive exhibition tells the story of a revolutionary British brand, Double Two shirts.

‘Seeing Double: The story of Double Two shirts’ explores the enduring legacy of a Wakefield business that changed the fabric of fashion.

The exhibition is part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024, a year-long programme of breathtaking spectacles, unique festivals, major events, and community-led activities that celebrate all the Wakefield district has to offer.

Founders, Isaak Donner and Frank Myers, escaped war-torn Europe and set up shop in Wakefield in 1940.

The story of Double Two (also known as The Wakefield Shirt Company) is the story of post-war Britain. Join us on a journey of changing fashions, fabrics, mills and models.

The Wakefield Shirt Company became an innovative and influential force in fashion.

The company’s leading brand, Double Two shirts, took its name from its unique selling point – each shirt came with replaceable collars and cuffs to extend the life of the garment.

Double Two also pioneered work with man-made fibres. One of the exhibition’s star objects is the world’s first synthetic shirt, created in Wakefield in 1950.

It’s one of several shirts kindly lent to the exhibition from Double Two’s company archive. Chairman, Richard Donner has also provided his personal commentary on the company's story.

‘Seeing Double’ charts changing menswear trends at the cutting edge of 20th century fashion. The exhibition follows the evolution of materials and designs, through an array of shirts in kaleidoscopic colours and bold patterns.

Visitors can also take a seat and view fascinating archive advertising footage, revealing how styles and attitudes have changed over time.

Plus, there’s chance to try on some fabulous vintage fashions for size and find the Double Two shirt for you.

Wakefield has a long history of textile work. Double Two’s story is woven into this rich tradition. During June, Our Year is celebrating the district’s proud textiles heritage with a series of events and activities as part of Our Heritage, Our Stories.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “With such a long presence in Wakefield, it’s great that Double Two’s contribution to fashion and innovation is being celebrated in this exciting exhibition.

"I’m sure it will spark lots of memories for people who worked for Double Two or bought their shirts. We’re very grateful to Double Two for supporting the exhibition.”