New home for Wakefield's Windhill Road Post Office
Windhill Road Post Office is welcoming back customers after moving to a new location.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:51 pm
Now based at Nisa at 52 Windhill Road (WF1 4DA), the Post Office is still providing the same range of products and services - and still has the same postmaster.
The branch was temporarily closed whilst the transfer from 64 Windhill Road, took place to the new premises, which now has a Post Office service point alongside the retail counter.
The opening hours continue to be Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 5.30pm.
The same wide range of Post Office products and services are still available.