New home for Wakefield's Windhill Road Post Office

Now based at Nisa at 52 Windhill Road (WF1 4DA), the Post Office is still providing the same range of products and services - and still has the same postmaster.

Now based at Nisa at 52 Windhill Road (WF1 4DA), the Post Office is still providing the same range of products and services - and still has the same postmaster.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch was temporarily closed whilst the transfer from 64 Windhill Road, took place to the new premises, which now has a Post Office service point alongside the retail counter.

The opening hours continue to be Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 5.30pm.