New homes plan at City Fields unanimously approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have voted unanimously in favour of an application to build 80 homes on local authority-owned land in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme marks the third phase of development on council land at City Fields.

Planning officers recommended councillors give the go-ahead for the homes to be built across seven hectares of grassland off Neil Fox Way, despite 24 objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans include building a range of one to four-bedroom properties, 16 of which were described as “affordable homes.”

Plans to build 80 more homes on council-owned land at City Fields, in Wakefield, have been approved.

Planning officer Sarah Westwood told a meeting on Thursday (January 23) that the development included building bungalows close to Neil Fox Way.

The officer said 200 trees would also be planted as part of landscaping plans and homes would be constructed in different styles “to break up the mass of housing.”

A children’s play area plus pedestrian and cycle routes are also planned across the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council owns around 60 of 375 acres of land earmarked for development at City Fields.

It plans to sell the site to a private developer to complete the project.

A new suburb of around 2,500 homes is expected when the major expansion to the east of the city is completed.

Some objectors raised concerns about the impact of development on wildlife habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No one attended the plnning committee meeting at Wakefield Town Hall to speak against the proposals.

A report said: “Objectors have stated that there is a number of species that live within the proposed development area, including deer, fox, badger, hedgehogs, horses, all of whom live amongst the fields, grasses and undergrowth and that it is essential local biodiversity and wildlife is protected.”

Addressing the concerns, the report said the council’s ecologist “raises no objection in principle” to the development.

Councillors agreed to attach a condition to the scheme to make any developer be required to contribute £822,000 towards biodiversity net gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sum would be part of a section 106 legal agreement which developers are required to pay when they build homes to help fund local infrastructure.

Further sums of £392,000 to fund primary and secondary school places in the area and almost £99,000 to improve transport links, including a new bus service, must also be paid.