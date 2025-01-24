New homes plan at City Fields unanimously approved
The scheme marks the third phase of development on council land at City Fields.
Planning officers recommended councillors give the go-ahead for the homes to be built across seven hectares of grassland off Neil Fox Way, despite 24 objections.
Plans include building a range of one to four-bedroom properties, 16 of which were described as “affordable homes.”
Planning officer Sarah Westwood told a meeting on Thursday (January 23) that the development included building bungalows close to Neil Fox Way.
The officer said 200 trees would also be planted as part of landscaping plans and homes would be constructed in different styles “to break up the mass of housing.”
A children’s play area plus pedestrian and cycle routes are also planned across the site.
The council owns around 60 of 375 acres of land earmarked for development at City Fields.
It plans to sell the site to a private developer to complete the project.
A new suburb of around 2,500 homes is expected when the major expansion to the east of the city is completed.
Some objectors raised concerns about the impact of development on wildlife habitats.
No one attended the plnning committee meeting at Wakefield Town Hall to speak against the proposals.
A report said: “Objectors have stated that there is a number of species that live within the proposed development area, including deer, fox, badger, hedgehogs, horses, all of whom live amongst the fields, grasses and undergrowth and that it is essential local biodiversity and wildlife is protected.”
Addressing the concerns, the report said the council’s ecologist “raises no objection in principle” to the development.
Councillors agreed to attach a condition to the scheme to make any developer be required to contribute £822,000 towards biodiversity net gain.
The sum would be part of a section 106 legal agreement which developers are required to pay when they build homes to help fund local infrastructure.
Further sums of £392,000 to fund primary and secondary school places in the area and almost £99,000 to improve transport links, including a new bus service, must also be paid.
