New indoor football centre set for Wakefield industrial estate

Plans have been submitted to convert an industrial unit in Wakefield into an indoor football facility.

The proposal includes opening a bar and cafe at the premises on Flanshaw Way, in Flanshaw.

The planning application, submitted to Wakefield Council on March 7, seeks permission for a change of use of the 5,861 sq m site from general industrial to an indoor football centre.

The scheme, submitted by Kixx Wakefield, includes opening the premises daily, from 9am to 10pm.

A proposed ground floor plan submitted to the local authority includes three 5-a-side pitches, a training pitch, bar area, changing rooms, toilets and a first aid room.

The applicant also plans to retain 77 parking spaces currently at the site.

If approved, the new business could create three full-time jobs.

Planning officers have yet to make a decision on the application.