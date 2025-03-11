New indoor football centre set for Wakefield industrial estate
The proposal includes opening a bar and cafe at the premises on Flanshaw Way, in Flanshaw.
The planning application, submitted to Wakefield Council on March 7, seeks permission for a change of use of the 5,861 sq m site from general industrial to an indoor football centre.
The scheme, submitted by Kixx Wakefield, includes opening the premises daily, from 9am to 10pm.
A proposed ground floor plan submitted to the local authority includes three 5-a-side pitches, a training pitch, bar area, changing rooms, toilets and a first aid room.
The applicant also plans to retain 77 parking spaces currently at the site.
If approved, the new business could create three full-time jobs.
Planning officers have yet to make a decision on the application.