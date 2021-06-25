New Mayor of Wakefield visits Hepworth House Care Home as first official engagement

NHS ambulance worker and Mayor of Wakefield, Tracey Austin, paid a special visit to Wakefield’s newest luxury care home, Hepworth House, to mark the homes upcoming launch next month.

As her first official engagement, the newly appointed Mayor took a tour of the state of the art facilities with her Consort Mr Dwain Longley.

Together with Home Manager, Amanda Woolford, they viewed the brand-new amenities available on site for residents to enjoy including a plush cinema room, a vintage tearoom complete with balcony area, a hairdressing salon, Sky Bar and airy botanical garden rooms leading onto spacious landscaped gardens.

Hepworth House, on City Field Court in Stanley, is Ideal Carehomes’ latest Yorkshire development and has benefitted from a £12 million investment.

The Mayor was interested to hear of Amanda’s commitment to combatting loneliness in local older people, as she explained how the dedicated Activity Co-ordinators will provide a varied activities and social calendar that is tailored to each resident's interests and hobbies with the aim of helping them to make new friends within the home.

The team hope to be able to invite the local community to join in with activities as soon as restrictions allow.

To commemorate the visit, The Mayor, planted a Laurel tree in the garden for future residents to enjoy.

She said: "It was a real pleasure for myself and Dwain to visit such a beautiful care home as Hepworth House as our first official visit.

"It is fantastic to hear of the plans they have for residents that will be joining them in the coming weeks.

"I am a keen gardener myself, so I enjoyed planting the Laurel tree for future residents to enjoy. Hepworth House is an excellent addition to this constituency, a true home from home and I wish the team the very best of luck!"

Amanda Woolford, said: "It has been wonderful showing Tracey around our beautiful home and to be able to discuss some of our key initiatives around the person-centred lifestyle we will deliver.

"The tree we planted is a fantastic addition to our home and is a great way to represent how Hepworth House will grow and blossom as part of this welcoming community."

Once open, Hepworth House, will welcome new residents for short and long term placements and has a unique inclusive fee offer to give peace of mind to residents and their families.