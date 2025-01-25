New mural celebrating the local community unveiled in Hemsworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new locally inspired mural has been unveiled in Hemsworth.

The bright and colourful artwork, ‘Lighting the Lanes’ by artist Douglas Black, proudly covers the walls of Hemsworth Library, alongside 30 stained-glass designs on the windows.

The biggest influence on the project was the people of Hemsworth and their desire to bring light and colour to the building.

The building itself inspired the artist with its potential for light, both inside and out. Light became a key theme, symbolising both the illumination of knowledge and the access to knowledge that the library, as a community hub, provides.

Coun Hannah Appleyard with Douglas Black and the mural.

Artist, Douglas Black, said: “I have loved engaging with the community in Hemsworth.

"A place defined by its people and the efforts they make to create a warm and inclusive community. The people I met embody knowledge, creativity, and connection.

“The library isn’t just a place for information; it’s a hub of play, conversation, and vibrant community activity.

“In creating this mural, I wanted it to be a celebration of this, a way to share with the public the amazing activities that take place in Hemsworth’s community spaces. It’s about shining a spotlight on the energy, warmth, and resilience of this remarkable community.”

The new mural at Hemsworth Library.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really pleased to unveil this beautiful mural which celebrates Hemsworth and its local community.

“Residents, businesses, and community groups are experts on their local areas so it’s fantastic to see that their knowledge has helped to create this amazing new public art.

“It brightens up the entire building into a colourful work of art. I hope that every time they walk past, it makes them smile.”

Wakefield Council and Beam, a Wakefield-based creative organisation, is managing the Crossings and Gateways mural programme.

Kate Watson, Principal Consultant at Beam, said: "Douglas has done an amazing job of capturing all the community input into this uplifting mural and we hope that every time people visit, they will discover something new. We can't wait for the other Crossings and Gateways murals to be installed across the district later this year."