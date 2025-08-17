New mural reflects journey from coal mining past toward a future ‘blossoming with possibility’
The artwork, by artist Peachzz, has been installed prominently on a wall along Barnsley Road, opposite Westfield Lane.
The mural depicts a young Roe deer resting gently among bright flowers, representing the young people of South Elmsall. Behind, you can see outlines of coal mining structures, honouring the town’s deep-rooted mining history.
To develop the design, artist Peachzz, engaged with children, young people and residents to gather local people’s ideas and local inspiration to feed into the final design for the artwork.
Peachzz engaged with Carlton Lane primary school, 23 (South Elmsall) Squadron Air Training Corps, and South Elmsall Library including the South Elmsall Writers Group and Poetry Group.
Peachzz has travelled with her work all over Europe and has painted as far as the USA, Colombia and Mexico and has worked with people and companies such as UPS, NME, ITV, The British Council, Avanti West Coast & The Wildlife Trust.
She has recently won best street art in June 2024 with Street Art Cities.
Peachzz, said: “This piece is about holding space for both memory and growth. The young roe deer, nestled among blooms, represents the youth of South Elmsall, full of life and possibility.
“Behind it, the misty outlines of the old coal mining structures still linger, a quiet nod to the town’s deep-rooted history. For me, the contrast between these elements creates a moment suspended in time, where past and future sit side by side.
“It’s a tribute to South Elmsall’s journey, from the heritage of its industrial past to blooming into its present and future."
Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really pleased to unveil this beautiful mural celebrating South Elmsall’s past and the town’s future.
“It’s fantastic to see how the artist has incorporated ideas from the local community as inspiration to help create this amazing new public art.
“I hope that this makes everyone in South Elmsall feel really proud of the place they live every time they walk past.”