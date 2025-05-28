New music festival coming to Wakefield's Tileyard North

A new music festival is coming to Wakefield.

Wake Up Festival will make its debut at Tileyard North on Saturday, July 5.

Organisers said it was created by a passionate team of music lovers and would make live music more accessible, giving a platform to the next generation of grassroots artists.

Festival Director Ollie said: “We believe that live music should be for everyone – not just for those who can afford big-ticket prices or travel to major cities.

A new festival is coming to Tileyard North. Picture Scott Merrylees

“Wake Up Festival is about bringing people together and championing the incredible talent that often flies under the radar. We’re here to prove that Wakefield deserves a place on the map for live music.”

The lineup will include Nottingham’s post-punk outfit Do Nothing, alt-pop Ellur, soulful Keo, Leeds indie newcomers L’objectif, and Wakefield singer-songwriter Oliver Pinder.

It will also include Leeds indie act and genre bending Gravy.

A festival spokesperson added: “Wake Up Festival is more than just music – it’s about community.

"From food stalls serving up local flavours to spaces where festival-goers can connect, the festival is designed to be an inclusive, affordable, and unforgettable experience for all in Wakefield’s new creative hub, Tileyard North.

“This debut event is your chance to be part of something special – a new chapter for live music in Wakefield.

"Whether you’re a die-hard gig-goer or just looking for a fun day out, Wake Up Festival invites you to come and experience the magic of live music up close.”

Doors open at noon, the event is for ages 14-plus, tickets starting from £20, available via GigHabit, Fatsoma and See Tickets.