New music night is coming to Wakefield

A new gig night is coming to Wakefield.

Mike Ainsley from the Art House has set up the project, which will begin with a gig from Wakefield indie pop act The Research.

He said: “It's myself and Amy Lilley, half of the team that ran the indie venue Crux back in 2017 to 2019, Aron Hurst-Wilson, who runs the weekly vinyl social night at Elliots bar, and Joe O'Brian who's just a keen music fan.

"We wanted to get a new night going in Wakefield after our friends stopped putting on the monthly Body's gig nights at Establishment.

Wakefield band The Research pictured in 2006. Russell, Sarah Williams and Georgia Lashbrook.

"The plan for this year is to put some bi-monthly shows on until Christmas in different spaces around town.”

The Research last played in Wakefield in 2023 at the final Long Division festival.

They will visit the Drury Lane venue on Friday, June 13.

Mike said: “The Research formed in Wakefield and burst on to the UK indie scene way back in 2004.

"Countless headline tours, support slots for The Cribs and Maximo Park. Festival appearances followed.

"A string of good press led to nice opportunities and before long, The Research had signed to At Large Recordings, a subsidiary of EMI.

"A run of singles and a debut album, Breaking Up, recorded with John McEntire at his Soma Electronic Music Studios in Chicago, were released throughout 2005 and 2006.

"The follow up saw the band record with their long-time friend and collaborator, Jamie Lockhart, at his Greenmount Studio in Wakefield.

"The Old Terminal was released by This is Fake DIY Records in 2008.

"By 2009 the spark had died for the three piece and they hung up their instruments leaving adoring fans with lonely hearts.

“The hard times were over In 2023 when they regrouped for a one-off show at the Theatre Royal as part of Wakefield’s final Long Division festival.

"This coincided with new music – Back to the Real World/Feels Like the First Time, recorded at Greenmount Studio, and released by Long Division Music.”

Doors for the gig will open 7pm, tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door, £7 for under-18 concessions.