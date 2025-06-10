New plan to cut homeless and rough sleeping numbers across district

A council is set to adopt new plans to help reduce homelessness and rough sleeping.

Wakefield Council said its strategy would make the problem “everyone’s business” by focussing on prevention and early intervention.

The authority also said the scheme aimed to “create a future where homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring.”

The council has seen a 38% reduction in the use of temporary accommodation to house homeless people in the past 12 months.

According to figures, there were 269 people receiving support from the authority in February 2025, compared to a high point of 385 in March 2024.

There was also an 84% reduction in the use of hotel accommodation, from 95 households in April 2024 compared to 15 in February 2025, saving the council more than £1m.

Councils have a legal duty to provide accommodation for anyone who becomes homeless.

During the 2023/24 financial year, the council paid just over £2m for residents to stay at nine hotels across the district, with one venue being paid more than £1m during the 12-month period.

The council’s cabinet members are expected to adopt a homelessness and rough sleeping strategy for a five year-period up to 2030 at a meeting on June 17.

The Homelessness Act 2002 places a statutory duty on housing authorities to publish a new strategy every five years, based on the results of a review.

Daniel Wilton, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “Like many other councils, we have experienced an increased demand for our homelessness services.

“We recognise that we cannot tackle this issue alone.

“The new strategy focuses on prevention and intervention at the earliest stage.”

The plan involves working with partner agencies to avoid the need for temporary accommodation or making stays as brief as possible.

Changes have been made to increase staff training, improve management and take “a more robust approach” to homeless applications and case investigations.

A review of the council’s housing options has been carried out and a private rented sector access scheme has been developed.

The plan also acknowledges the increasing number of people rough sleeping in the district.

The document said a total of 36 people were recorded as sleeping rough in the district during October 2025, including 19 on a single night, with a “continual flow of different people on and off the streets.”

Coun Wilton said: “We want to make sure that the right services are in place to respond to people’s needs.

“We are keen for the response to homelessness and rough sleeping to be informed by those who have lived it.”

A report to cabinet members said: “Homelessness remains a significant issue across the UK, with many local authorities grappling with increasing demand for services amidst challenging economic conditions.

“Rising housing costs, welfare reform, and the increases in the cost-of-living have exacerbated housing insecurity for many individuals and families.

“Nationally, rough sleeping has seen an increase in recent years, with vulnerable populations, including young people and those with complex needs, being disproportionately affected.”