New plans for flats opposite Wakefield Cathedral approved

Plans to convert former offices in one of Wakefield busiest shopping areas into flats have been given the go-ahead.

Wakefield Council has approved an amended scheme to convert the upper floors of building next to The Ridings Shopping Centre into three new homes.

Planners refused a previous application for the premises in December last year over concerns new occupants would be faced with views of a “blank brick wall” less than two meters from the mall.

New proposals put forward on behalf of the applicant said the flats would be fitted with an electronically operated roof light alongside an additional window.

Plans have been approved to convert empty offices opposite Wakefield Cathedral into apartments. LDR image

A statement said the alterations “would provide future occupants of the flat with adequate daylight.”

The scheme involves building apartments in the vacant units opposite the city’s cathedral, above the CEX store on Westgate.

The ground floor is to remain as retail premises.

The site lies within the Wakefield Cathedral Conservation area and close to where a new city square is about to be created by the council.

Wakefield Civic Society said the building was typical of 1940s and 1950s architecture in the city centre.

The society welcomed the scheme but request reassurances that replacement windows and frames would match the existing style.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “We have no problem with the principle of converting the upper floors to residential – a much better option than leaving the property vacant and one that helps to bring people back into the city centre.”

A planning officer’s report said: “The principle of development is acceptable and the proposal brings a vacant building back into use.

“The proposal is considered to preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The proposal would not lead to a detrimental impact to highway safety and have an acceptable impact in terms of amenity.”