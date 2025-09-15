New plans for village shop and flats set for approval despite road safety concerns

Councillors have been asked to approve a scheme to build flats and a shop in a Wakefield village – two years after similar proposals were rejected.

Plans to convert derelict buildings in Wrenthorpe were previously turned down on health and safety grounds over concerns it would create a traffic danger.

A resubmitted planning application seeks permission for nine flats and a retail unit at the site on Wrenthopre Road.

It also includes demolition of empty terraced houses to make way for 12 parking spaces to serve the site.

New proposals include demolition three terraced houses to build a car park to serve the nine flats and shop on Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield.

More than 100 residents objected in 2023 after 11 residential units and two shops were proposed.

The latest application has received seven objections, including two from Bredan Fraser and Charlie Keith, councillors for Wrenthorpe and Outwood West ward.

Coun Fraser said: “This area of Wrenthopre Road is a bit of a hazard in my opinion.

“The roads are narrow and parking is a problem along it. This is not a new issue.”

More than 100 residents objected to a previous application to convert derelict buildings on Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, into flats and shops. LDRS image February 2023.

Coun Fraser also asked planning officers to “consider the risk to the public” when assessing the scheme.

Objectors also commented that it would “make safety concerns worse” for four schools near to the site.

It was also claimed the buildings earmarked for demolition were “of historical importance and adds to the character of the area.”

An officer’s report recommending approval of the development said the properties were not listed as buildings of local interest and were not in a conservation area.

Councillors have been recommended to approve a resubmitted application to build nine flats and a shop at derelict buildings on Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield

Addressing highway safety concerns, the report said: “The proposal has been reduced in scale, reducing the number of apartments by two and the number of retail units by one.

“Highways development management have been consulted on the proposed development and have confirmed that there is no objection to the proposal.

“The proposed parking provision meets the required minimum standards from the Wakefield street design guide for one space per dwelling unit and one space for the retail unit.”

It added: “There is no shortfall in car parking space on the application site in policy terms.”

The council’s planning and highways committee will consider the application September 18.

Councillors voted unanimously against the previous plan in August 2023.

At the time, the application proposed just two parking spaces, which residents who were against the scheme said would add to “nightmare” parking problems.

It was refused on the grounds of insufficient parking and “health and safety reasons” for residents.