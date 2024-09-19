Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have voted in favour of amended plans to expand a retirement village for the over 55s.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee approved proposals to build 35 flats in Walton.

The scheme was previously been rejected over the proposed height of the new buildings.

The committee turned down the application by Hanover Developments in July after 156 people objected.

Wakefield Council's planning and highways committee is to reconsider plans to build 35 retirement homes on land off Nevile Drive, Walton.

The developer resubmited plans which included a reducution in the height of the buildings.

The new plan includes reducing the height of two apartment blocks from three storeys to two.

One block will provide 17 apartments with a lounge, guest suite and carer station.

The second building will have 18 apartments and a gym.

The new scheme attracted a further ten objections.

People living near to the site said the buildings would be overbearing and lead to a loss of privacy,

Others commented about the loss of a wildflower meadow and said the new buildings would be “alien to the character of Walton”.

A planning officer’s report said the buildings “would not have an adverse impact upon neighbouring occupiers in terms of overshadowing or overlooking.”

The plans were approved subject to a legal agreement to restrict occupation of the apartments to people over the age of 55 with health needs.

A further condition was attached to ensure construction work is stopped if the presence of badgers at the site is discovered.