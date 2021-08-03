New play area for children in Hemsworth's Vale Head Park

Friends of Vale Head Park with councillors Jack Hemingway, Sandra Pickin & Elaine Blezard and representatives from Sutcliffe Play.

The Jungle Tower, designed and manufactured by Pontefract-based Sutcliffe Play, is suitable for youngsters aged between four to 14 years-old and has capacity to have more than 38 children playing on it at one time.

It has a jungle tree house theme featuring monkey and toucan characters, a thatch themed roof and with branches growing through.

It includes lots of activities including a rope climb and scramble net,and social areas with activities and play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities.