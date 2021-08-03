New play area for children in Hemsworth's Vale Head Park
An exciting new play area for children has been installed in Vale Head Park in Hemsworth - just in time for children to enjoy during the school summer holidays.
The Jungle Tower, designed and manufactured by Pontefract-based Sutcliffe Play, is suitable for youngsters aged between four to 14 years-old and has capacity to have more than 38 children playing on it at one time.
It has a jungle tree house theme featuring monkey and toucan characters, a thatch themed roof and with branches growing through.
It includes lots of activities including a rope climb and scramble net,and social areas with activities and play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities.
This installation is part of the Investment in Parks and Public Open Spaces programme which has seen the largest investment in this area in recent times. This comes after parks and green spaces were ranked 5th on the list that residents said they wanted the Council to invest in. That’s up from 11th position before Covid-19 struck.